The M271 in Hampshire is closed in both directions between the M27 and the A35 at Redbridge due to a serious collision involving a lorry and several cars. Hampshire police are on scene working alongside Highways England Traffic Officers.

Diversion route to follow.

Delays are likely on the approach to the closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes. Please allow extra time for your journey if travelling in the area or consider alternative routes.

More to follow