Three people will appear at Truro Crown Court on Tuesday, 15 December charged with offences linked to ‘County Lines’

This follows an investigation by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command carried out under Operation Orochi – the Met’s operation to tackle criminals who traffic and exploit vulnerable individuals in order to sell drugs.

Met officers working on Operation Orochi, supported by colleagues from Devon and Cornwall Police, have charged a further three people in connection with the investigation.

On Thursday, 12 November, officers from Devon and Cornwall, supported by Operation Orochi teams located and arrested a man at an address in Camelford, Cornwall. He was charged the same day as follows:

Abed Lama, 22 of Bedford Road, IG1 was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

On Friday, 13 November, officers from Operation Orochi teams executed search warrants at the home addresses of:

Larry Kamanda, 24 , of Huntingdon Road, N9.

Sian Forsythe, 20, of Dunstans Road, SE22.

Both were charged later that same day with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

All three individuals were remanded into custody to appear at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court, where they were further remanded to appear at Truro Crown Court on Tuesday, 15 December.