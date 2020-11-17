A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Southwark

Police were called at approximately 11.10am on Tuesday, 17 November to reports of a man stabbed at an address in Bramwell House, SE1.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene.

A man, believed aged in his 20s, was found inside the address suffering injuries; despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin are aware.

No arrests, enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

At this early stage anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 and quote CAD2504/17Nov. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.