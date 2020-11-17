People are being asked to come forward if they have information that may help them locate a woman who is missing from the Gillingham area

Jade Whelan, who is 25, was last seen at around 6.30pm on Sunday, 15 November 2020 and police are concerned for her welfare.

Jade is white, around 5ft 7ins tall of large build with red hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a blue hoody, black body warmer, blue jogging bottoms and black trainers

Inspector Benjamin Dunne said: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone who can help us locate Jade, I would like to stress she is not in any trouble, we just want to ensure she is safe and well.’

If anyone can help please call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 16-915.