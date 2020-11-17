BREAKING KENT ORPINGTON

Major search launched for missing Seven year olds boy

November 17, 2020
1 Min Read
Major search for missing  7 year old boy from Red Hill Primary School, Chistlehurst. Albi in 3P was seen leaving school at 3pm today. If anyone saw Albi, please contact the Family workers on 07835 72778 or tel 07538 028782. Please only contact us if you have information on his whereabouts.

