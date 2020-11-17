Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s sadly died in a collision on the M271 this morning

Police were called just after 8.30am today (November 17) to the collision, involving a heavy goods vehicle, Nissan Navara, Mercedes Vito van and Renault Relay van.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

Sadly, one person, a man in his 60s, has been pronounced dead.

Officers are making enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision.

We are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision this morning, particularly anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44200444863.