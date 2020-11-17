A paedophile who printed out indecent images of children and pinned them to the wall of his lounge has been snared by paramedics he called to his home

Antonio Dimascio dialled 999 when he started experiencing leg pain on December 7, 2018.

After an ambulance arrived at his property, in Arbury, Cambridge, medics noticed the pictures of young girls – some in provocative poses wearing underwear and others naked.

They took the 56-year-old to hospital for treatment, but also reported him to the police.

Officers then searched Dimascio’s home, seizing the images, some of which had been printed at a local supermarket.

A number of electrical devices were also seized.

In a police interview, Dimascio admitted printing some of the images at home and others at a self-service facility at a local supermarket.