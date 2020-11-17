There are residual delays of up to 60 minutes on approach to this earlier collision on the M25 Clockwise in Hertfordshire.

There are residual delays of up to 60 minutes on approach to this earlier collision on the M25 clockwise between J24 (Potters Bar) and J25 (Cheshunt). This was due to a Collison involving multiple vehicles resulting in lane restrictions.

There are currently 5 miles of stationary traffic that is queueing back to junction 22

For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey. If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.