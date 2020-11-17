A man has been jailed for six years after he was convicted of robbery and theft of a motor vehicle in Bracknell

Daniel Kiely, aged 41, of no fixed abode, was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict in a trial lasting six days that concluded on 8 September at Reading Crown Court.

Returning to the same court for sentencing on Friday (13/11), Kiely was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for robbery with a further four years’ on license, and nine months’ imprisonment for theft of a motor vehicle, to run concurrently.

At 3.05pm on 30 July 2017, the victim, a 51-year-old man, was driving his car back to his home address in Mount Pleasant, Bracknell.

He parked his car and as he walked away, Kiely approached the victim from behind shouting at him.

The victim, who is deaf, did not hear or know that he was there until Kiely stepped in front of him.

The victim was punched and an altercation ensued.

Kiely stole the victim’s wallet, containing a quantity of cash, and his car keys.

He continued to attack the victim while he was on the floor by kicking at his head before stealing the victim’s car, a Skoda Citigo.

The vehicle was later recovered by police.

The victim suffered a black and swollen left eye and cuts and bruises.

Following a thorough investigation, Kiely was identified from CCTV footage and charged on 20 February this year.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Paul Bentley, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am pleased that Kiely has been convicted and appropriately sentenced.

“He is a violent and dangerous man, and the nature of the offence was highly distressing for the victim.

“I would like to thank the victim for his patience while this offence was properly investigated, and would like to extend this thanks to the number of people who came forward to provide information that brought Kiely to justice.

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate such violence, and Kiely will now serve a lengthy custodial sentence, and be subject to a further four years’ on license, as a result of his offending.”