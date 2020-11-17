Officers were left shell shocked  in Portsmouth after scrambling to deal with an unrelated incident they foul victim to Criminal Damage themselves

Whist officers dealt with an incident the police vehicle they were in was targeted by Eggs being thrown at it.

The offenders however chickened out and were not appre-hen-ded by officers.

Hampshire response officers said that; “E-Shift have not had an eggcellent shift this evening, In eggceptional circumstances, our car sustained criminal damage which was no yolk… To clarify – we really don’t appreciate our vehicles being egged whilst we’re trying to deal with incidents.”