Seven-year-old boy who vanished in Orpington sparking police search is found safe and well

Police and concerned family launched an urgent hunt for a seven-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his primary school.

Albi Reeves was last seen near Red Hill Primary School, Chiselhurst, southeast London at 3pm today.

He has dark blonde hair and was wearing his school uniform which included navy trousers and coat, black shoes and a red backpack

Police have since confirmed that the little lad has been found safe well. They also thanked the public for there help in sharing the missing person appeal