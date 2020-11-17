Detectives are appealing for witnesses after £5 million of Apple products were stolen from a lorry during a robbery on the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire

The incident took place on the southbound slip road at Junction 18 of the M1, between 7.45pm and 8pm on Tuesday, November 10, when the lorry driver and security guard were targeted and tied up.

The lorry was driven to Eldon Close in Crick, where the offenders transferred the trailer on to an awaiting truck, and drove off leaving the lorry driver and security guard behind.

The truck was later found across the county border in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, where it is believed the offenders transferred the 48 pallets of Apple products into a third vehicle.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a number of vehicles on the slip road at Junction 18 between the stated times, which may have looked out of place, or who may have dash-cam footage of this area.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered any Apple products for sale in unusual circumstances, or who knows of anyone who is selling such items at low-cost prices.