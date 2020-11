A Met Police officer has been hospitalised after he suffered facial injuries following a fight on Bancroft Road in # BethnalGreen , E1. Police say at 6:50pm officers witnessed a fight and attempted to intervene — one officer was assaulted and taken to hospital.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a bladed article.

Police say they have all been taken to an east-London police station where they remain in custody.