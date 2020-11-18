Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters dealt with a fire in a house converted into flats on St James’s Road in Croydon

Part of the ground floor flat was damaged by the blaze. A man left the property, uninjured before fire crews arrived. A further three adults and four children left an adjacent property also uninjured.

Station Commander Danny Slay, who is at the scene, said:

“There is a lot of possessions and clutter in the property which made it challenging for crews. Hoarding means exit routes can become blocked, making safe evacuation more difficult. Fires can also spread much faster, especially where there are flammable items such as newspapers or cardboard. crews are making steady progress to bring the fire under control. Thankfully there are no injuries at this incident.”

The Brigade was called at 5.43am and the fire was under control by 7.58am. Firefighters from Croydon and surrounding fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.