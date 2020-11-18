Police are appealing for information after making four arrests in an investigation into a reported robbery in Canterbury

Kent Police was called to St Dunstan’s Street at 11.35pm on Wednesday 4 November 2020 where a man and a woman reported they had been assaulted by a group of people and a silver neck chain had been stolen.

Following enquiries, officers arrested two 21-year-old men from Canterbury, a 21-year-old man from London, and a 22-year-old man from London.

All have been released under investigation.

Detectives would like to thank those who have already come forward with information, and ask that any witnesses who have yet to speak to an officer, call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/198164/20.