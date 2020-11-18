A man from Aylesbury has been given an anti-social behaviour civil injuction in connection with a number of incidents in the town between May and October this year

Lee Trotman, aged 44, of Primrose Court, Aylesbury, was given the injunction at Milton Keynes County Court on Wednesday (11/11), which will last for two years.

The following conditions of the civil injunction means Trotman:

Must not remain on any land or premises having been asked to leave by the owner or occupier (or by the servant or agent of the owner or occupier).

Must not use any threatening or abusive language towards any person, including police officers and employees of the council.

Must not enter Aylesbury town centre as defined by the ring road, Oxford Road, Friarage Road, New Street, Upper Hundreds and Exchange Street, except for attending the bus station via Friarage Road for the purpose of visiting his mother.

Must not display any aggressive, violent or disorderly behaviour to any person or property.

Must not fail to obey reasonable directions given by a police officer or PCSO or employee of the council.

Must not be in possession of an open vessel of an alcoholic beverage in a public place.

PC Glen Crosland, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This is a great result and a great example of teamwork within the police working together to get this injunction into place to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

“Trotman’s behaviour has been ongoing for a number of years culminating in incidents between May and October this year, and it has been a very frustrating issue to deal with.

“I hope that this action sends a message to others who think that they can cause disruption and misery to people going about their day to day business, that such behaviour will not be tolerated.”