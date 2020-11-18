A Swindon drug dealer has been jailed for six-years-and-five-months after being found guilty of selling crack cocaine on three separate occasions. 

Kenneth Cox, aged 45, from Urchfont Way, Swindon was convicted of three counts of supplying crack cocaine by a jury at Swindon Crown Court yesterday (17/11).

On 5, 6 and 7 November 2019, Cox sold the Class A drugs to an undercover police officer called Dylan in the town. The investigation was led by Wiltshire Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) which uncovered the fact that Cox was running a drugs line in Swindon. Following further intelligence work and enquires officers arrested Cox in January 2020.

Following yesterday’s sentencing, Det Sgt Phil Hines from SOCU said: “We welcome this result as it reflects this man’s significant senior role in this operation as well as the seriousness of dealing Class A drugs.

“Cox denied his involvement all through this case and subsequent trial. His arrogance and obstructiveness – which was recognised by the judge – resulted in precious time and public money being spent on a trial which could have been avoided if Cox had admitted to his crimes earlier.

“The message here is, if you deal in illicit drugs we will target you and your associates who supply illegal drugs which can have a negative impact on the lives of many in our communities, and not just those who the drugs are supplied to.

“I’d continue to urge members of the public to help us build on our intelligence by reporting their concerns or any suspicious incidents in their neighbourhood, like drug dealing, so the appropriate action can be taken.”