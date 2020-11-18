BREAKING GREENFORD LONDON

Police and Paramedics called to Sudbury Hill station following reports of a shooting

Sunbury Hill Station and surrounding roads in Harrow have been cordoned off after a gun had been fired with a person being wounded this evening. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene  Harrow along after 7pm this evening (Wednesday, November 18).  A large scene has been put in place and Armed officers have also been scrambled to the area as a manhunt for the gun has been launched.

A witness said a man took out a gun and started firing at people in front of him.

 

The Met police have been approached for comment

 

