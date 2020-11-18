UPDATED:Police and Paramedics called to Sudbury Hill station following reports of a shooting

Sudbury Hill Station and surrounding roads in Harrow have been cordoned off after a gun had been fired with a person being wounded this evening. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene Harrow along after 7pm this evening (Wednesday, November 18). A large scene has been put in place and Armed officers have also been scrambled to the area as a manhunt for the gun has been launched.

A witness said a man took out a gun and started firing at people in front of him.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called to Greenford Road, Harrow, at 6.40pm on Wednesday, 18 November following reports that a man had been shot outside Sudbury Hill Station.

Officers attended alongside London Ambulance Service. A 19-year-old man has been taken to a west London hospital suffering with gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made but officers remain in the area and enquiries continue.

Greenford Road is closed and trains are not stopping at Sudbury Hill Station.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101, or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 5975/18NOV. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.