Police want to identify and speak with the man pictured in connection with an incident of criminal damage and assault

The incident happened in Stratton Road, Shirley, just after 3pm on Monday 2 November.

It was reported a man had been hitting vehicles with a shovel, causing damage to them. The man is then reported to have approached an 11-year-old boy, demanding he hand over his glasses, before punching him.

Officers investigating the incidents are keen to identify the man in this picture. Police appreciate it is not the clearest, but hope someone may recognise him.

The man is described as being:

Black Around 5ft 10ins tall Slim build Between 30 and 40 years old Wearing jeans and a hooded top If anyone recognises this man or can assist with information, they should call 101, quoting the reference 44200425411.