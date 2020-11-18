An urgent warning has been issued to parents in Southampton and the surrounding areas after school children going to and from school have been approached on two consecutive days offering lifts home, claiming to know the children’s parents

Police have received reports that the first incident took place on 17th November in Newtown Road in Southampton where a Child was approached by a White man aged between 50 and 60, short grey hair and of slight build stopped near the student offering him a lift home, and started to know the Childs mother. When the student quizzed the man asking for his mothers surname the man drove away in an older Grey Vauxhall car.

The second incident took place today on Wildern Lane, Southampton where police received two reports of a man in his 60’s, again with Grey hair and driving a silvery looking car, He initially made inappropriate comments before offering the child a lift home. On this occasion, he claimed to know the child’s mum.

Police are seeking further details and ask that anyone who has seen the vehicle or incident in the area make contact with officers.

The advice remains clear. Ensure you speak to your children about the dangers of talking to strangers, and if approached do not get into any vehicles. Seek help from an adult, preferably also with children and call 999. If possibly ensure children are accompanied to and from school.

Use the link to teach younger children about “Stranger Danger” and other safeguarding. https://www.safety4kids.com.au/…/stra…/strangers-in-cars

Alerts have been sent out from local schools.