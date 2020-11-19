Murder trial of Havant Teenager Louise Smith Continues

Live updates as trial of a man accused of murdering 16 year old schoolgirl Louise Smith, has entered day three at Winchester Crown Court.

Shane Lee Mays, 30 of Somborne Drive in Havant is accused of killing Louise after her body was discovered in the Havant Thicket woodland on the 21st May, following an extensive search of the area after she was last seen on the 8th of May this year.

Louise’s mother Rebbecca and Family are in Court again today to support each other and will attend throughout this trial, Although they are in complete shock and very emotional by the descriptive nature of what had happened to Louise, they wish to fight to seek justice for Louis. The details that are written of the horrific murder in our live updates they have also heard in court live.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

Mays appeared before the Honourable Justice May DBE yesterday as Mr Newton-Price QC for the prosecution opened the case to the court.

Yesterday we heard graphic details what has been described as a “cruel and brutal murder” of 16 year old Louise Smith from Havant.

Mr Newton-Price described May as lying to police as to his movements on the day Louise went missing and how Mays is said to have stated he had walked Louise to a local skate park near Emsworth on the afternoon of May 8. He said he had left her there in the early afternoon of that day. Mr Newton-Price, however, said “That was a lie”

He went on to describe how this was a cruel and brutal murder, Detailing that Louise’s body was found in Havant Thicket at 11.45am on May 21 following an extensive search by the Hampshire police.

A determined attempt had been made to destroy her body. It was so badly burnt and damaged by fire as to be unrecognisable. Her body had been subjected to extreme violence and violation. This included repeated and heavy blows to her head. ‘The bones and the structure of her face had been shattered’ ‘Her jawbone was completely detached from the skull. Her body had also been penetrated in a terrible way.’ Mr Newton-Price said: ‘There are grounds to believe that part of the motivation for her murder was sexual.’ Mays had thrown her phone and phone case, the court heard. He was seen on CCTV in Swanmore Road leaving Havant Thicket before he walked to his mother’s home in Stratfield Gardens where he was ‘sweaty’ and ‘thirsty’. Louise was ‘vulnerable,’ the prosecutor said as she took antidepressants and suffered from anxiety. In April she ‘quarrelled’ with her mother Rebecca Cooper and went to live with her aunt.

They lived in Ringwood House, in Somborne Drive, Leigh Park, not far from Louise’s mother’s home.

Mr Newton-Price then continued to state that Louise first moved in with another aunt before moving to the Mays’ household in late April, which started happily.

Mr Newton-Price said Louise sent a message to Ms Mays saying: “I want to start calling you guys mum and dad but I do not want to make Shane uncomfortable.” Mr Newton-Price said the arrangement deteriorated after Ms Mays imposed a curfew after she became unhappy with Louise smoking cannabis, bringing her boyfriend home and arriving late. There was ‘an incident of tickling and playfighting’ and Mr Newton-Price QC showed jurors a short video of Mays, looking through her knees and tickling her. However, Mr Newton-Price QC said ‘that happy start did not last long’ and ‘tensions’ grew.

Days later Louise sent a friend an image of her crying on Snapchat. She stated ‘clearly’ in messages to friends that she wanted to move out, telling one: “I can’t live here anymore… Long story, they are just vile.”

After Mays’ claims to police about a trip to Tesco with Louise turned out to be false, CJ and Shane were both arrested on May 14, on suspicion of kidnap. When he was interviewed, Shane Mays then told police a number of lies to throw them off the scent, Newton-Price QC argues. ‘He knew he had killed her, he knew where the body was, but he plainly didn’t want to admit that. ‘He told a series of lies to deflect blame.’

The prosecution has listed a total of 19 separate injuries found across Louise’s body, of which the details are too graphic for publication. Mr Newton-Price is reading from the pathologist’s report and said it was likely Louise suffered a number of heavy blows to her head. ‘Louise received several very heavy blows to her face and jaw. ‘The pattern of injury suggests repeated heavy blows from a heavy object. The force of these blows could by themselves have killed her.’

Due to the horrific injuries sustained to Louise’s body, including her body being burned, the pathologist has been unable to ascertain the exact cause of Louise’s death. James Newton-Price, prosecuting, said: ‘What we do know is this. Louise Smith suffered a violent and unlawful death.’

The pathology report claims Louise would have died on either Friday, May 8 or Saturday, May 9. Newton-Price said: ‘It’s likely he must have returned to the scene to burn her body. He can’t have been out searching for her because he exactly where her body was. ‘That outing would not have been caught on CCTV if he took a certain route.’

Louise’s mum Rebbecca Cooper previously told Hampshire and Isle of Wight news;. “Louise was very loved by me, both her dad’s, her nan and grandad, all her aunties uncles’ cousins and family, friends, teachers, and people who didn’t know her, she will be very missed by all”.

LIVE UPDATES:

10.25 – Good morning, we have recapped above on what we have been told so far on this trial. The trial is set to resume shortly. Again we warn that the nature of the prosecution’s case is one of a very graphic and upsetting nature. We will continue to present the facts here as stated in court through this trial. Mr Newton-Price QC is to continue this morning from where he left off with the prosecution’s opening speech yesterday.

10.45 – Mr Newton-Price is now going through the evidence of a forensic scientist, told has told the court that Louise would have suffered blows to her face causing bleeding with blood spots found on Mays left trainer.

The blood spots were consistent with someone punching her many times.

DNA found was more than one billion times to have originated from Louise.

10.50 – Mr Newton-Price is continuing his opening speech, he has said Mays had been arrested and told police I strongly deny the allegation, I had no involvement in the murder.

That’s all I wish to say at present.

10.52 – Mr Newton-Price said Mays ‘lured’ Louise to a remote location before he attacked her with ‘unimaginable cruelty’ before attempting to cover his tracks so no one would find her.

Mr Newton-Price said; They do not accept the guilty plea to manslaughter. He’s changed his story and he’s changed his plea and said he intended no serious harm. The prosecution seek to prove he is guilty of murder

10.55 – Andrew Langdon QC defending Mays has said that the defendant admitted attacking Louise. He attacked her because of an argument where he lost his temper, he told the court. He repeatedly punched her and he accepts the attack would have caused/contributed to her death but he did not intent to kill her.

11.32 – Mr Langdon said Mays admitted he said he walked Louise to Emsworth when in fact he had not done so. He said Mays ‘accepts’ his DNA was found on a stick used to attack Louise and that Louise’s blood was found on his left trainer.

11.40 – A friend of Louise during his police interview played to the court, said had asked Louise to move in with him. She had enough of the way Shane was speaking to her and the way he treated her.

11.48 – The boyfriend of Louise said that she was happy and perfectly normal when he had last saw her.

When I left her she seemed happy.

The pair had kissed goodbye that evening the last time they would see each other. He was unsure over Mays account that he had walked Louise to Emsworth. Louise didn’t know anyone in Emsworth.

It was unusual behaviour for Louise she never used to go out.

Louise’s boyfriend said she was always on her phone so it was strange that her phone was suddenly off especially as he was supposed to be meeting with her. It didn’t fit together in my head.

12.32 – Louise had told her boyfriend that Mays would flirt with her. Saying He would flirt with her, put his arm around her, tickle her and pin her down, but that Mays then claimed Louise flirted with him. They both denied there was flirting. Louise’s boyfriend said ‘I didn’t believe it, I just brushed it off.’

12.40 – Louise’s boyfriend had received a text from Louise saying that Mays speaks like S**t to her after Louise had gone missing Mays said she was ‘taking the P*ss after she had asked him for £30 and he had walked her to Emsworth Skate Park.

13.10 – The court has been told that Louise’s relationship with her mum was difficult and due to this Louise’s boyfriend send a text message to Louise’s mum saying “She is broken and feels you don’t care”.

14.10 – Louise wanted to move out from living with May’s and Wife CJay, instead to live with Louise’s friend. Louise wanted her boyfriend to move in with her but her boyfriend said to the court he did not want to move in with them.

14.15 – Mr Langdon for the defence asked Louise’s boyfriend; “Louise was worried you were going to leave her” – Louise’s boyfriend confirmed this.

14.16 – This has concluded Louise’s boyfriend Bradley’s evidence.

14.21 – The police officer in the case will now take the stand.

15.03 – DC Julie Way has taken the stand and is going through a prepared timeline with prosecutor Mr Newton-Price to the court.

15.09 – Reading from the timeline of messages sent and received by Louise’s phone, Louise tells CJay, Mays wife that she wants to call them mum and dad as long as it is ok with Mays. The message reads; “I wish you were my parents”

A reply from CJay said;”It’s ok babes Shane will be ok with it”.

15.16 – A message recorded on Louise’s Snapchat to a boy revealed her fears at living with Mays. Stating; “I need to call my social worker – I can’t live here any more”

15.21 – CJay, left a message for Louise after discovering her disappearance. Pleading Louise CJay messaged Louise; “This isn’t funny – answer your phone”

A copy of a Snapchat message from CJ to Louise said “answer phone”, there were other attempts to get hold of Louise from CJay.

15.33 – Louis in a set of messages to CJay that she wants to move out of their flat. Saying “I don’t want to come back – I’ve had enough of being there”

CJay then responded; “Why can’t you be here, all Shane said is that you don’t help around the flat”

15.51 – CCTV is now being played to the court of the last known movements of Louise.

CCTV footage shows May’s with Louise walking on Somborne Drive just before they entered the Premier Stores shortly before 8pm on May 7.

Mays can be seen wearing a pink polo style top with black trousers and a pair of white trainers.

Louise is wearing a jacket and black trousers.

The pair queue up together before Louise leaves the store while Mays goes back in to buy a bottle of alcohol.

Louise is seen in on CCTV in the local Tesco store prior to the pair of them meeting up and walk back also carrying bags on Somborne Drive after 8pm.

Mr Newton-Price said to the court; This the last known CCTV footage of Louise”

16.12 – Mr Newton-Price has said to the honourable Justice May, now would be a good time to end for today. Justice May agrees.