A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in prison after admitting carrying out two knifepoint robberies in the city

Pavel Salar, formerly of Stradbroke Walk, Sheffield, was sentenced yesterday (Tuesday 17 November) at Sheffield Crown Court, after entering guilty pleas to two counts of robbery, two counts of possession of a bladed article.

On 22 April this year, Salar robbed an 18-year-old man who was walking his dog through Shirtcliffe Woods in the Beaver Hill Road area of Sheffield. Salar approached his victim from behind, before asking him the time. When the victim got his phone out to check, Salar threatened to stab him unless he handed over his phone. The victim tried to run away, but Salar grabbed him, stole his phone and ran off.

On 2 May, Salar approached a 16-year-old boy who was out jogging in the Richmond Heights area and as with the previous victim, asked him the time. When the 16-year-old pulled out his mobile phone, Salar again threatened this victim with a knife and stole his phone, running off towards Sheffield Parkway.

Detective Constable Ryan Griffiths said: “Officers investigating both robberies were able to track one of the stolen phones to its last recorded location. During the search of his address, officers found a knife in his coat pocket. Clothing was also recovered that matched the description given by the victim of the robbery a few days before.

“Robbery is a frightening offence and victims can be left feeling very vulnerable and scared. Salar deliberately targeted young men who were out alone for the sole purpose of stealing their phones, using a knife to instil fear. This is completely unacceptable.

“I am pleased that Salar entered guilty pleas to these offences and is facing time behind bars.”