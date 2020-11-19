Two men who admitted to targeting the homes of vulnerable elderly people – and fraudulently using the bank cards they had stolen from them – in a string of burglaries have been jailed

Appearing in Hull Crown Court on Friday 6 November, Mason Donkin (left), 21, of no fixed abode was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for burglary and fraud, with his accomplice Jordan Morgan (right), 20, of St Johns Grove set to spend the next 45 months in young offenders.

Donkin had admitted to breaking into four East Hull homes, with Morgan participating in three, resulting in bank cards and cash being stolen from the addresses. The pair then went on shopping sprees at local shops using the bank cards they had stolen.

Detective Sergeant Andy Bradley said: “It is clear these men preyed on the homes of vulnerable people in our community out of their own greed.

“They were intent on taking what wasn’t theirs from hard-working people in East Hull; behaviour that is totally inexcusable.

“Burglary is a very violating offence that can lead victims terrified to be in their own home.

“No-one should be made to feel that way, which is why we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously.

“I am glad to see that these two are now behind bars, and I hope this goes some way in making the victims feel safer.”