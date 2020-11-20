A 29-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent’s been jailed after being found guilty of a number of drugs offences

Stefan Danylyk, of Oakwood Road, Blurton, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday 16 November.

He admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and a count of possessing class B drugs – as well as some traffic offences – including having no licence and no insurance.

The sentencing comes after Danylyk was pulled over by officers in Blurton after they spotted him riding a motorcycle at speed in January 2020. He was searched and found to have a cocktail of drugs and related paraphernalia on him – including cash and three mobile phones.

Sergeant Marc Proctor from the Stoke South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This is a great result and one that further emphasises our message that those dealing drugs on our streets will be punished.