A 29-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent’s been jailed after being found guilty of a number of drugs offences

Stefan Danylyk, of Oakwood Road, Blurton, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday 16 November.
He admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and a count of possessing class B drugs – as well as some traffic offences – including having no licence and no insurance.
The sentencing comes after Danylyk was pulled over by officers in Blurton after they spotted him riding a motorcycle at speed in January 2020. He was searched and found to have a cocktail of drugs and related paraphernalia on him – including cash and three mobile phones.
Sergeant Marc Proctor from the Stoke South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This is a great result and one that further emphasises our message that those dealing drugs on our streets will be punished.
“I hope this is a clear message that we will target those who think they can deal drugs and cause misery in our communities. We will continue to work hard, gather intelligence and bring offenders before the courts.”