A drug dealer from Wolverhampton has been detained for three years after being caught with substantial amounts of crack cocaine and heroin in Stafford – having been part of a County Lines operation

Rayon Saunders, aged 18, from Lakefield Road, was found by officers on Marston Road, Stafford, with 108 individual wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth roughly £1,800, £360 in cash and two mobile phones at about 1.45pm on Thursday, 10 September.

After trying to flee officers he was detained, with one officer receiving cuts and bruises in the ensuing struggle, searched and arrested.

Data taken from one of the mobile phones indicated Saunders was supplying drugs.

After also searching his home address, a total of £6,161 in cash was seized as criminal property.

Saunders pleaded guilty to possessing a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply (heroin) and possessing a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply (crack cocaine) and was sentenced to three years’ detention in a young offenders’ institute at Stafford Crown Court on Monday (16 November).

Saunders was also found not guilty after denying a charge of acquiring and possessing criminal property as part of the case. Despite this, the £6,000 was still confiscated.

Sgt Tom Fotherby, of the Stafford neighbourhood action team, said: “Officers witnessed a known drug user meeting with Saunders and acted accordingly to take another drug dealer off Stafford’s streets.