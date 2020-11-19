Mohammed Hassan has been jailed for four years six months at Stafford Crown Court after pleading guilty to supplying crack cocaine

A man already serving a suspended sentence has been jailed after pleading guilty to drugs offences in Tamworth.

Mohammed Hassan, 20, of Bromford Road, Birmingham, was jailed for four years six months at Stafford Crown Court after pleading guilty to supplying crack cocaine.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property, £135 in cash.

The court heard that Hassan was involved in a transaction in Maitland, Glascote, on 15 October. A small rock of crack was found and Hassan was detained at an address in Maitland.

Phones, cash and cannabis were found. He was jailed on November 13.

Hassan had already been given a suspended sentence by the court in September (two years, suspended for 18 months) after admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Tamworth on April 1.

Detective Inspector Tim Boulton, of Staffordshire Police, said: “Hassan had received a suspended sentence and continued to offend, dealing drugs in Tamworth.