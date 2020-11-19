A 65-year-old Northampton man has been handed an 18 year prison sentence for sexually abusing three children after grooming their families to gain their trust

He will serve a minimum of 10 years and 8 months.

David Millan, from Brunswick Place in the town centre, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, November 13, for offences the judge described as the “serious and prolonged sexual abuse of three vulnerable children.”

He was found guilty of a total of 18 offences relating to sexual activity with a child, distributing indecent images of a child and paying for the sexual services of a child. His victims at the time of the offences were aged between 14 and 16-years-old.

Millan, who was being managed by the force’s MOSOVO (Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders) team, was arrested in November 2019 after one of his victims reported the abuse.

The court heard today of his calculating and manipulative behaviour and how, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, he protested his innocence.

On sentencing him, His Honour Judge David Herbert told him: “You have no shame for what you have done and you are entirely without remorse. You have trampled all over the principles of human decency.”

Detective Sergeant Alison Brayfield from the MOSOVO team, said: “This has been a lengthy and complex investigation made especially so because Millan had groomed the victim’s parents who believed him to be an honest and decent man.

“Nothing could be further from the truth – Millan is a dangerous, predatory sexual deviant who hasn’t expressed a shred of remorse for his actions.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the courage of his three victims who bravely supported the investigation. I hope that now Millan is behind bars they can move on with their lives while he has plenty of time to reflect on his sickening, abhorrent behaviour.”