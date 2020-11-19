A man has been jailed for 21 years for raping and sexually assaulting four teenaged girls in three counties, including one girl in Derbyshire

.

Samuel Hamilton, from Hartley Road in Birmingham, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court for a total of 11 offences including two rapes, one attempted rape, one sexual assault by penetration and further sexual assaults of four girls aged under 16.

The investigation in Derbyshire began after a parent contacted us in November 2019 to report her 16-year-old daughter had been raped after meeting a man she had started talking to on social media.

She had agreed to meet him at a public place in the Somercotes area, but he drove her to a more secluded location before he sexually assaulted and raped her.

An investigation was started and a forensic result from the Derbyshire offence provided a breakthrough, allowing the case to be linked to a further crime in Northamptonshire.

The 23-year-old was then arrested by officers in Birmingham and brought to Derbyshire for questioning. He was subsequently charged with offences in both Derbyshire and Northamptonshire.

Following this development, further investigations for crimes in the West Midlands were re-opened, and detectives from each force continued their inquiries.

It emerged that Hamilton had offended across all three counties between 2018 and 2020. None of his victims were known to each other.

Detective Constable Paul Butler, the officer in charge of the case for Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “The effect of the horrendous ordeal each victim suffered will no doubt stay with them forever and I would like to thank them for their immense courage and determination in what was a difficult and complex investigation.

“I would also thank all those officers involved in the investigation, who pulled together their work in this case and have shown just how well we can work together across forces to ensure offenders are brought to justice.”

Hamilton was jailed for 21 years, of which he will serve 16 in prison and a further five years on licence. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and has been issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order until further notice.

DC Butler added: “I hope that this conviction will provide reassurance to other victims of sexual offences, and give them the confidence to come forward in the knowledge that they will be listened to and supported.