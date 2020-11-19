Police have charged a man with attempted murder following a shooting

Detectives investigating two shootings in east London have charged a man.

Mushin Mohamed, 24, of Leytonstone Road, E15 was charged on Thursday, 19 November with murder and attempted murder.

He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on the same day.

Police were called at 11.14pm on Sunday, 1 November to reports of a shooting on Balfour Road, IG1.

A 30-year-old man died at the scene after suffering a gunshot injury to the head. He was subsequently identified as Jason Diallo from Ilford.

At around 10.33 pm on the same night, police were called to reports of a shooting on Garvary Road, E16.

A man was taken to hospital with injuries later assessed as not life-threatening.