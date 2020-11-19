Two men have been charged in connection with the supply of cocaine after drugs with an estimated street value of up to £8,000 were seized by officers from a property in Lamberhurst

The drugs were recovered along with almost £1,400 in cash after a search warrant was executed by the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team at an address in Bartley Mill Road. Police entered the property during the early hours of Friday 13 November 2020 and a further £2,020 and drugs were recovered from a linked address in Eastbourne. Two BMWs were also impounded as part of the investigation.

Cosmo Budd, aged 23, of Heathfield Road, Burwash Weald, East Sussex was arrested along with Hussain Alwari, aged 25, of Ashford Road, Eastbourne. They were later charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply and with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 14 November. Both men were remanded in custody and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 14 December.