Huge Explosion and Smoke seen over the Solent

A number of people reached following the huge explosion in Southampton, where smoke can be seen across the Solent.
Demolition work has been confirmed to be taking place at Fawley Power Station this morning.
It was confirmed that a controlled explosion took place at around 10.00am this morning. The charges could be heard for several miles around.
Authorities have confirmed no prior notice was given to ensure members of the public did not gather in groups to spectate the demolition potentially breaching current government guidelines on social distancing.