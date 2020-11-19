Arson probe after Bush fire in the New Forest

Firefighters from Hardley Station were called at 10.34pm on Wednesday to a bush fire in Hythe, the fire was extinguished using 1 hose reel and checked for hotspots using a thermal imaging camera. The cause of the fire was described as “Doubtful” and the Fire service passed over details for Hampshire Police to further investigate.

As soon as the fire was extinguished, the same crew were again sent to a second similar incident where another bush was on fire less than a mile away from the first blaze.

Two hose reels were required to put out the second blaze as it was larger in size. Further details have been passed to police.