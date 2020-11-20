Serious collision investigators are appealing for a motorist to contact them following an incident in Rainham

Kent Police was called at 2.57pm on Thursday 19 November 2020 following a collision between a recovery truck and a motorbike in Otterham Quay Lane, Rainham.

South East Coast Ambulance Service and the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance also attended to treat the motorcyclist and a road closure remains in place.

Investigators from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit remain at the scene, and following enquiries are directly appealing for the driver of a car to get in touch.

The vehicle, believed to be a dark SUV-type model, is thought to have been driving in front of the motorbike in the direction of the A2 before the collision happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 19-740.

Alternatively, email [email protected]