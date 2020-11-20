Man in serious condition, Plymouth

At 4.30pm on Thursday 19th November 2020, Police were notified of a single-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on Teats Hill Road in Plymouth. The collision involved an Electrically Powered Scooter travelling towards the Aquarium.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the scooter has sustained a serious head injury.

Any witnesses to the collision who haven’t already spoken to Police are asked to contact the Police on 101 quoting Log 637 – 19th November 2020, especially any CCTV footage.

Police would like to thank the members of the public for their patience whilst we investigated the scene.