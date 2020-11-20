BREAKING

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University produces a strong immune response in older adults

November 20, 2020
1 Min Read
Data from early trials have shown.
The phase one and phase two results suggest that one of the groups most at risk of death or serious illness from COVID-19 may be able to build immunity, according to data published in The Lancet medical journal.
