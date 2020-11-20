BREAKING The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University produces a strong immune response in older adults November 20, 20201 Min Read Share This! FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp Data from early trials have shown. The phase one and phase two results suggest that one of the groups most at risk of death or serious illness from COVID-19 may be able to build immunity, according to data published in The Lancet medical journal. 