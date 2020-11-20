Officers have charged a man and made four arrests as part of an operation to disrupt the supply of drugs and firearms in Southampton

A total of six warrants were carried out at addresses in Imperial Avenue, Outer Circle, Richmond Gardens, Witts Hill, Victory Crescent and Shirley Road in Southampton on Tuesday, 17 November and Wednesday, 18 November.

A quantity of suspected Class B drugs were seized along with a knife, four crossbows and nunchucks.

Stanley Woods, aged 18, of Imperial Avenue, Southampton, has been charged with conspiracy to import controlled drugs of Class B, conspiracy to supply a Class B drug and two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs – cocaine and ecstasy.

He was remanded and appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 19 November.

He is next due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 18 December.

The two days of action also resulted in a number of arrests for various offences:

A 16-year-old girl, from Fareham, has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. She was interviewed by officers and subsequently released on bail, with conditions.

A 17-year-old boy, from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. He was interviewed by officers and subsequently bailed with conditions.

A 20-year-old woman, from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. She was interviewed by officers and subsequently bailed with conditions.

A 35-year-old woman, from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. She was interviewed by officers and released under investigation.

The operation was led by officers from the Serious Organised Crime Unit with assistance from the Southampton West Neighbourhood Team.

Hampshire police have said: We are committed and doing everything we can to tackle drugs and associated crime in our city and keep our communities safe.

Where there are drugs, there is always almost violence and where we deal with violence, especially when involving weapons, we find drugs at the same time.