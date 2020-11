There has been a collision on the M25 anti-clockwise in Kent which resulted in a full closure of the carriageway. The carriageway has now reopened however delays on the approach are currently adding at least 60 minutes to average journey times. Lanes 2, 3 and 4 (of 4) remain closed at the scene for ongoing recovery. Emergency services are in attendance and Highways England has resources deployed to assist.

Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.