Detectives investigating a sexual attack in Battersea are appealing for two women who witnessed the attack to come forward

Police were called at around 7.330am on Thursday, 19 November to reports that a woman in her 20s had been sexually assaulted outside a residential property in Wye Street, SW11.

Officers attended and took a statement from the victim who reported being grabbed by an unknown man who touched her inappropriately.

The victim wasn’t injured and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Initial enquiries established that two women walking along the road at the time of the incident shouted at the male causing him to run off in the direction of York Road.

Officers are keen to speak to these women as they may be able to provide vital information that can help with the investigation.

The suspect is described as a black male, aged in his late 20s and wearing a red hoodie with blue jeans and blue shoulder bag.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1199/19Nov.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.