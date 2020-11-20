Detectives investigating the murder of Kamal Nuur in Islington last month have re-arrested a suspect as they continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward

A 17-year-old male was initially arrested on Saturday, 10 October before being released on bail. He was again arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 19 November at an address in Croydon. He was taken to a north London police station before being released on a bail to a date in early January.

A 21-year-old male who was arrested on Wednesday, 14 October at an address in Peterborough on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to the murder of Kamal Nuur and for possession with intent to supply drugs remains released under investigation.

A 20-year-old male, and a 17-year-old female, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 6 October and released on bail. They have since been released under investigation.

Police were called at 20:00hrs on Monday, 14 September to North Road, N7, to reports of a man found suffering from stab injuries.

Kamal Nuur, aged 18, was treated by paramedics at the scene but despite their best efforts, Kamal was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday, 17 September confirmed that Kamal died as a result of stab wounds inflicted in the attack.

Police believe that Kamal was chased and attacked in Goodinge Close, N7 just off North Road by two male suspects who then fled in the direction of York Way.l

Police have re-released images of two males sought in connection with the attack.

The CCTV images show the suspects in North Rd at 7.58pm on Monday, 14 September cycling towards York Way after the attack. The suspects are cycling at speed and continue into York Way and Brecknock Road. They head towards Leighton Road and travel on the footway at speed.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge, investigating, has asked for anyone who was in Hargrave Place, N7 off Brecknock Road during the evening of Monday, 14 September, between 19:00hrs and 20:00hrs to contact the investigation team. This location is a popular cut through from the Torriano Estate to the shops in Brecknock Road.

DCI Partridge said: “I want to hear from anyone in and around Hargrave Place as I believe the suspects met up in this quiet side street before embarking upon the attack.

“They may have been loitering at this location for some time before leaving at 19:55hours on the bike to carry out the attack. It may be someone who remembers the two with the bike at this location. You might not realise it but you could have information that is hugely significant. Please get in touch and information will be provided in the strictest confidence.”

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 033 or 101 ref CAD 7154/14Sep.

Media footage can also be uploaded directly to police via the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/01MPS20R45-PO1