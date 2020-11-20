UPDATED: The M20 is closed eastbound between Junction 8 and Junction 9 due to a collision between two HGV

The M20 is closed eastbound between Junction 8 (Maidstone) and Junction 9 (Ashford) due to a collision involving 2 lorries

Kent police are in attendance and major recovery operation is taking place. The collision happened near Harrietsham.

Delays are likely on approach to the closures, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes. The closure is likely to be in place for a number of hours

South Eastern are saying the collision is effecting services on their high Speedline: They said :We have just been advised that an earlier accident on the motor involving two lorries, is affecting the High-Speed line between Ashford and #Ebbsfleetinternational . Trains are having to be cautioned on the line and may need holding whilst the lorries are moved.