Three charged with firearms offences after two vehicles were stopped in north London by Police

Stephen Panagi – 55 of no fixed address was charged with possession of a firearm; possession of ammunition and possession of class B drugs;

Daniel Sharpe – 24 of Beckton Gardens, Manchester was charged with transferring a firearm; transferring ammunition; possession of criminal property and possession of class B drugs;

Daniella Forde – 30 of Ardern Road, Manchester was charged with two counts of transferring ammunition and possession of criminal property.

All three will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 21 November.

This follows a proactive operation by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command – two vehicles were stopped in the N13 and N14 areas of north London on Thursday, 19 November.