A man has been jailed for sending malicious communications to Parliamentarians

Wajid Shah, aged 27, of Connaught Road, Slough, was found guilty by a majority verdict at Southwark Crown Court following a six-day trial which concluded on 6 October.

Returning to the same court today (20/11), Shah was jailed for two years for six counts of sending a letter/communication or article conveying a threatening message.

All of the communications that Shah sent via email conveyed a threat with the sole purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.

The offences, all against victims who were current or former MPs, occurred between 27 March and 11 April 2019.

Shah was first arrested on 30 March 2019, and after committing further offences, was re-arrested on 15 April 2019.

He was charged with multiple offences under the Malicious Communications Act 1988 on 18 September 2019.

Detective Inspector Will Crowther, based at Slough police station, said: “The nature of the messages that Shah sent to MPs were horrendous and caused the victims significant anxiety and distress.

“Even after his first arrest, Shah continued to offend, sending further messages which were threatening serious violence and death to the recipients.

“The nature of these messages was absolutely shocking, and I am pleased that the jury convicted Shah and he has now been jailed for these crimes.

“MPs face pressures of being public servants, and should never be targeted and subjected to such threatening insults and abuse.

“Shah felt that he could hide behind a keyboard of a computer to send these messages, and his intention was very clear that he wanted to cause great distress.

“The messages are too violent and graphic to describe, but would no doubt have caused tremendous upset. One of the messages even forced the evacuation of a building, such were the nature of the threats.

“Emails or social media communications, even if sent from the privacy of one’s own home, can be traced, and Thames Valley Police will not tolerate such behaviour and will bring offenders to justice.

“I hope that this sentence will be of some solace to the victims, who have every right to feel safe in the role that they carry out.