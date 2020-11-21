Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a house on Whitehorse Lane in South Norwood

The roof and the first floor of a semi-detached house were destroyed and most of the ground floor was damaged by fire. A small part of the roof of a neighbouring property was also damaged by the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took nine calls to the fire.

Sub Officer Steve Mewett said: “On arrival, we were faced with flames coming from the roof of the building and the entire roof and the first floor were alight. Crews worked swiftly to bring the fire under control.

“Thankfully, no one was inside at the time of the fire. We’d like to remind people to carry out a few simple checks before you head to bed. Close all your internal doors, turn off and unplug electrical appliances unless they are designed to be left on and make sure escape routes are clear. These little things can be hugely important if you have a fire in your home.

“Remember, if you see a fire, call 999 before you film and move well away from the scene. If you don’t see any fire engines there, don’t assume someone else has made the call.”

The Brigade was called at 4.24am and the fire was under control by 5.54amFire crews from Woodside, Norbury and Croydon fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.