Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the attempted rape of a schoolgirl in East Finchley

Officers are also appealing directly to a man who disturbed the attack and made sure the victim got home safely to come forward.

At around 5.30pm on Wednesday, 7 October a 15-year-old girl was walking home from school. As she approached an alleyway off The Causeway, N2 she noticed three males who were smoking.

The males followed her before grabbing her and holding her against a wall. One of the males sexually assaulted her and then pulled his trousers down. The attackers were disturbed by a man and they ran off down the alleyway.

The man walked the girl to East Finchley station where he saw her onto a bus. Police need to speak to him as he could hold vital information to help identify those involved – he is described as a white man, aged approximately 40, of slim build and wearing sports trousers. He was carrying a blue bag and looked like he may have been going to the gym.

The suspects are described as black males, aged in the mid-to-late teens and wearing black school trousers.

Suspect one is of slim build, with black plaits in his hair, approx. 5ft 11inches tall and wearing a navy blue Nike coat.

Suspect two is of slim build, with black wavy hair, approx. 5ft 7inches tall and wearing a black Nike coat.

Suspect three is of chubby build, with dark curly hair, approx. 5ft 7inches tall and wearing a black Nike coat.

PC Mary Fenton of the North West Safeguarding Team said:

“I would like to reassure the community that these types of incidents are extremely rare and my team and I are working on all lines of enquiry to identify those responsible.

”In this incident, thankfully a passer-by intervened, stopping the attack, and I would ask him to come forward and speak to police – he could hold crucial information that could assist us.”

Anyone that can assist police in this investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6007/9Oct. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.