A murder investigation has been launched in Croydon after a man was found with fatal stab injuries

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 6.15pm on Friday, 20 November to reports of a man stabbed at a residential address on Oaks Road in Kenley.

Officers attended. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man, named as Paul McCarroll, aged 45, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.50pm

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A 34-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder. He was taken to a south London hospital for treatment to a minor injury and then into custody, where he remains.

The victim and arrested man are known to each other.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

A crime scene remains in place. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8721 4005 or alternatively Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.