Officers have issued an urgent warning following the discovery of a suspected wartime shell in Dartford

The item was found by a person fishing in a river near Overy Street, but after being left on a wall it then disappeared before police attended.

Kent Police was called to the area at 5.40pm on Sunday 22 November 2020. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was also notified and after viewing a video believe the item may be a wartime shell. It is around a metre long and has a cylindrical shape and was left in a location near to the river until police arrived. Officers attended at 5.52pm and could not locate the item, despite extensive checks at the scene.

Kent Police Inspector Shona Lowndes said: ‘Explosive experts have not yet had the opportunity to inspect and assess whether this item is harmless or poses any dangers.

‘We cannot discount that someone may have picked it up and perhaps taken it home or left it somewhere else. Anyone who has had contact with this item, or knows of its whereabouts, is urged to contact police immediately.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 22-0969.