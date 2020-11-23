He may be missing a full pout – but that doesn’t stop Fig giving you a big sloppy kiss!

Fig – the patterdale terrier type dog – was taken in by the RSPCA last month after he was found with horrific injuries to his mouth, jaw and lips which were suspected to have been caused by badger baiting.

An information appeal was launched after he wandered into a yard at Painscastle covered in mud, extremely thirsty and with severe injuries to his face and mouth. He was taken to a vet in Hay-on-Wye by a member of the public on Wednesday 14 October, with the RSPCA being notified.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said Fig’s injuries were “one of the worst” he had seen in his 20-plus years with the RSPCA.

“We have received a few calls about this incident – and would like to thank those who got in touch,” said Keith. “However, we’ve sadly not been able to find out what happened to him and where he came from. Fig is such a lovely dog and we hope now once he is fully recovered he will find a forever home.”

Since he has been in the care of the RSPCA, Fig – who has been described as a happy and loving dog – has been recovering from his ordeal extremely well.

Senior clinician at RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic Jonathan Fitzmaurice – who has been treating Fig – said they have been using pain relief on Fig for his wounds and antibiotics for the short term as luckily he has developed no major infection.

“He has been healing well,” said Jon. “He luckily only has soft tissue damage. His skin is missing from the corner of his jaw underneath forwards and his lips missing from the corners of his mouth forwards as well.

“He will develop scar tissue but never be able to replace the lips. However he is bright and happy and eating well – although some food does spill out due to lack of lower lips. This will be permanent but he doesn’t seem to mind at all.”

Fig is next due to have a procedure at RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic to remove the exposed canine tooth and possibly have some skin graft done. It is hoped that he will be made available for rehoming in the near future. Following the upcoming operation around £300 of treatment will have been spent on Fig at the RSPCA clinic – plus there have been boarding costs the initial costs from the first vet who saw him.

Donating just £12 could help pay for a much-needed clinical examination for rescued animals at one of our hospitals.

This winter, the RSPCA expects to rescue thousands of animals from neglect, cruelty and suffering. To help our rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need us, visit www.rspca.org.uk/xmas and Join the Christmas Rescue #JoinTheRescue

If you find an animal in distress please 0300 1234 999. If you suspect any illegal activity concerning animal welfare, please also call us via the cruelty line – 0300 1234 999 – which is in strict compliance. Any little bit of information could help our investigations.