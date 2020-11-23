A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to two years and two months in prison for assault on an emergency worker and a number of drugs offences, including being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs

Jesse Madgwick, of Lyndhurst Road, Copnor, received the sentence on Thursday 19 November at Portsmouth Crown Court. The sentence relates to the following offences: On Friday 27 July 2018 at 3.15pm, Madgwick was stopped and searched in Southsea in relation to an unconnected offence. A subsequent house search revealed drug paraphernalia and a large sum of cash. On Sunday 30 September 2018, Madgwick was stopped shortly after midnight on Market Way, Portsmouth, and found to have a large amount of cash, a large quantity of class A drugs and numerous phones. On Sunday 24 November 2019 at 1.25pm, two officers attending a report of a domestic incident in Copnor were assaulted by Madgwick. One officer was assaulted with a metal bar and bitten on the hand, receiving minor injuries, while the second received swelling and redness to her face. On Saturday 8 February 2020 at 6.55pm, while police were detaining a man at the scene of a domestic incident on London Road, Madgwick intervened, pushing an officer to the ground, for which he was charged with obstruction/resisting a constable. While under arrest for this incident, at around 8.20pm on the same day he kicked an officer to the stomach. Neither officer was seriously injured. He pleaded guilty to: Three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker One count of obstruction/resisting a constable Two counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug One count of being concerned in making an offer to supply a Class A drug One count of supplying a Class B drug Two counts of possessing criminal property Detective Constable Graham Skull said: “We take a zero tolerance approach to assaults on our officers, and do not accept that it is simply part of the job. “No emergency worker should turn up to work and expect to come to harm. As a force we will continue to work with the CPS to ensure that those responsible for these awful attacks are brought to justice.”
A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to two years and two months in prison for assault on an emergency worker and a number of drugs offences, including being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs
November 23, 2020
2 Min Read
