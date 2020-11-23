Man sought in connection with fatal shooting in Bury

Detectives investigating the death of a teenager in Bury in August are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man from the Bury area.

Detectives are urging anyone who knows the whereabouts of Haris Hussain, 20, from Bury, to come forward to assist with their enquiries.

At 9.30pm on Wednesday 12 August 2020, we were called to a report of a number of shots being fired at a group of males on Chesham Road in Bury. Sadly, one bullet struck Cole Kershaw and he was found with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

Anyone with information or may know the whereabouts of Haris Hussain is asked to call 0161 856 6777 or anonymously share direct via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP20N07-PO1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.